Autodesk Inventor 2026 adds usability and workflow updates

Autodesk has added several usability updates to Inventor 2026 that may not be immediately visible during day-to-day use, according to ASCENT Center for Technical Knowledge’s Jennifer MacMillan.

Among the updates is a new Copy File Path option available by right-clicking on model and drawing names, allowing users to quickly copy and share the full file location without opening File Explorer. Inventor 2026 also introduces the ability to group parameters into custom-named groups, helping users organize complex models while still retaining access to parameters in the main Model Parameters list.

Additional enhancements focus on customization and sketching efficiency. Users can now filter the list of customizable prompts in the Application Options dialog box by entering keywords, making it easier to locate specific prompts. A new Flip Direction option in sketch mode allows users to flip sketched entities while preserving dimension values, reducing the need to delete or recreate geometry.

MacMillan said these smaller updates, detailed in the Inventor 2026 release notes, are intended to streamline common workflows and help users work more efficiently with the software.

