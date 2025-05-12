Automate 2025 builds on years of momentum

Automate 2025 is here — back in Detroit from May 12 to 15, 2025. Design World has covered this show for many years … and here are some of the announcements from last week:

Here are other new announcements associated with this year’s Automate Show.

Schneider Electric president Aamir Paul to keynote at Automate 2025: On May 14 Paul will deliver a keynote address titled, Redefining industry: A bold new era for American manufacturing and the opportunities it creates for the workforce. Paul will explore how cutting-edge advancements in AI, automation, digitalization and sustainable infrastructure are igniting a massive transformation in the industrial space — one that is not only reshaping how things are made but also the people and skills behind them. He will also discuss how advancements in robotics, intelligent systems, and scalable operations are opening new manufacturing opportunities.

Robotics Leader Stuart C. Shepherd and educator Dr. Peter Corke selected for 2025 Joseph F. Engelberger robotics awards: Shepherd, cofounder and president of Shepherd Solutions Inc., will be recognized for more than 46 years of transforming manufacturing in the Americas through robotic automation and capital equipment-related new business development. Dr. Peter Corke, distinguished professor emeritus at Queensland University of Technology, was selected as this year’s award winner in the education category for his contributions to robotics education and research. His accomplishments include the creation of the widely used open-source Robotics Toolbox software, authoring the bestselling textbook Robotics, Vision, and Control, and developing the Robot Academy online video resource.

NVIDIA’s Deepu Talla to keynote on the future of industrial autonomy: Talla will discuss how physical AI and NVIDIA’s innovative ecosystem are revolutionizing automation by transforming it from a static system to a dynamic, adaptive technology that is reshaping a wide range of sectors, from manufacturing and logistics to autonomous robots and vehicles, with a potential to impact up to $50 trillion in global GDP. “The big bang of robotics has arrived,” said Talla. “Powered by advances in simulation, multi-modal generative models and accelerated computing from edge-to-cloud, the physical AI ecosystem is transforming the world’s largest industries and driving the next wave of industrial autonomy.”

