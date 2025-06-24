Design World

AutomationCON 2025 highlights collaboration and learning

From April 29 to May 1, AutomationCON 2025 brought together 250 attendees, including customers, partners, and B&R engineers, for a program focused on automation and innovation. General session speakers included B&R’s CTO Florian Schneeberger, CSO Susana Gonzalez, VP software Sridharan Rangarajan, and global product manager Motion & Drives Wilfried Guerry.

B&R’s CTO- Florian Schneeberger speaks during one of AutomationCON’s general sessions.

AutomationCON provided a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and skill development over three days. The event featured more than 60 hands-on workshops and 12 general sessions that covered B&R’s portfolio and recent developments in automation technologies and their practical applications.

Evening activities at Lake Lanier Resort offered attendees an informal setting for networking and connecting with colleagues and peers.

A group of executives toured B&R’s new US headquarters in Alpharetta, GA, where the company has begun limited product assembly. The visit included an overview of technology demonstrations in the Innovation Space, where B&R conducts proof-of-concept testing with customers.

An executive group tours B&R’s new office in Alpharetta, visiting the Innovation Space.

AutomationCON 2025 highlighted collaboration and knowledge sharing across the industrial automation community. The event marked an ongoing effort to support innovation and address emerging industry needs.

B&R Industrial Automation, a member of the ABB Group, provides automation solutions for a range of industries. Its portfolio includes products and services designed to support operational productivity and efficiency.

For more information, visit br-automation.com.

