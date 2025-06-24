AutomationCON 2025 highlights collaboration and learning

From April 29 to May 1, AutomationCON 2025 brought together 250 attendees, including customers, partners, and B&R engineers, for a program focused on automation and innovation. General session speakers included B&R’s CTO Florian Schneeberger, CSO Susana Gonzalez, VP software Sridharan Rangarajan, and global product manager Motion & Drives Wilfried Guerry.

AutomationCON provided a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and skill development over three days. The event featured more than 60 hands-on workshops and 12 general sessions that covered B&R’s portfolio and recent developments in automation technologies and their practical applications.

Evening activities at Lake Lanier Resort offered attendees an informal setting for networking and connecting with colleagues and peers.

A group of executives toured B&R’s new US headquarters in Alpharetta, GA, where the company has begun limited product assembly. The visit included an overview of technology demonstrations in the Innovation Space, where B&R conducts proof-of-concept testing with customers.

AutomationCON 2025 highlighted collaboration and knowledge sharing across the industrial automation community. The event marked an ongoing effort to support innovation and address emerging industry needs.

B&R Industrial Automation, a member of the ABB Group, provides automation solutions for a range of industries. Its portfolio includes products and services designed to support operational productivity and efficiency.

