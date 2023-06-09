AutomationDirect adds a line-up of motor controls from IronHorse

AutomationDirect has added new IronHorse manual motor protectors, contactors, thermal overload relays, and a wide variety of supported accessories to their growing lineup of motor control products. The IronHorse HMC series contactors are a very economical solution and feature an advanced design with a sealed structure to prevent arc flash exposure; electronic coils are available on select models. These 3-pole contactors have built-in auxiliary contacts and are available in a variety of coil voltages and in seven frame sizes, with ratings from 5 to 300 hp (400A) at 480 Vac.

HMMP series manual motor protectors provide an all-in-one motor control/protection solution, integrating control, disconnecting means, and circuit protection in a single compact package. These protectors offer a wide range of ambient temperature compensation, phase failure protection, a high short-circuit interrupt rating, and are available in three frame sizes with ratings up to 100A.

HTOR series thermal overload relays mount directly to the HMC contactors to protect AC circuits and motors from damaging overloads and phase failures. These relays are available in six frame sizes, in ratings up to 400A.

IronHorse motor controls have a 2-year warranty, are UL Listed, CE-marked, and RoHS compliant.

HMMP series motor protectors start at $40.00, HMC series contactors start at $17.50, and HMMP series thermal overload relays start at $22.00.

