AutomationDirect adds AchieVe WDW and WDN series wire ducts now available in white

AutomationDirect has added new versions of the AchieVe WDW and WDN series wire ducts, which provide easy wire management at great prices. These rugged, wide, and narrow finger wall, rigid wire ducts are made of self-extinguishing UL 94 V-0 rated flame-retardant PVC material. AchieVe wire ducts feature convenient upper and lower score lines to facilitate breaking off individual fingers when extra space is needed for wider cables.
The new AchieVe WDW and WDN series wire ducts, now available in gray or white, are sold in 6.56 ft (2 m) sections with up to a 6-in. width (cover included) and start at $12.00.
