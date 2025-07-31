AutomationDirect adds Ardent digital multimeters for electrical diagnostics

AutomationDirect has introduced Ardent digital multimeters, testers, and related accessories designed for diagnosing and maintaining electrical systems. The digital and clamp-on multimeters measure voltage, current, resistance, and continuity with accuracy, supporting fault detection and system verification.

Ardent’s auto or manual ranging digital multimeters feature an Automatic Terminal Blocking System (ABS), to secure proper lead connection, and their clamp-on multimeters have rotary clamp jaws that allow the user to align the clamp in the orientation of busbar/conductor while keeping the display and keys facing the user. A specialized insulation tester, also equipped with an ABS, provides quick, targeted checks to ensure equipment safety and functionality. Accessories such as test leads, clips, temperature adapters, and more enhance measurement precision, safety, and accessibility in tight spaces.

