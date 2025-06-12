Design World

AutomationDirect adds Ashcroft B-Series pressure switches

AutomationDirect has added Ashcroft B-Series mechanical pressure switches to deliver precise, reliable pressure sensing in a compact and rugged design. Equipped with cost-effective, high-capacity 15A relay outputs, they eliminate the need for external contactors or interposing relays. Select models feature a narrow deadband for highly accurate trip points. With adjustable setpoints, wide pressure ranges up to 3000 psig, versatile wall and conduit mounting options, durable epoxy-coated aluminum housings, and NEMA 4X/IP66 ratings, these switches are built for demanding industrial, process, and outdoor applications.

B-Series pressure switches are UL Listed, CSA approved, CE marked, RoHS compliant, and offer a 1-year warranty.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/pressure-switches.

Srabanti Chakraborty

Srabanti Chakraborty has been associated with engineering.com as an editor for the last ten years. She holds a Bachelor of Arts and has completed specialized professional courses such as eDAST from CMC and the CCNP networking course. A regular reader of science journals, she stays informed about the latest advancements in AI and space research.

