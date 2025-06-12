AutomationDirect adds Ashcroft B-Series pressure switches

AutomationDirect has added Ashcroft B-Series mechanical pressure switches to deliver precise, reliable pressure sensing in a compact and rugged design. Equipped with cost-effective, high-capacity 15A relay outputs, they eliminate the need for external contactors or interposing relays. Select models feature a narrow deadband for highly accurate trip points. With adjustable setpoints, wide pressure ranges up to 3000 psig, versatile wall and conduit mounting options, durable epoxy-coated aluminum housings, and NEMA 4X/IP66 ratings, these switches are built for demanding industrial, process, and outdoor applications.
B-Series pressure switches are UL Listed, CSA approved, CE marked, RoHS compliant, and offer a 1-year warranty.
For more information, visit automationdirect.com/pressure-switches.
Filed Under: Switches