AutomationDirect adds ASO safety mats for hazard detection

AutomationDirect has added ASO Safety Solutions safety mats which provide a horizontal detection area (typically on the floor) to sense and protect personnel when entering dangerous areas. This safety mat addition includes yellow mats in 24 x 24 inches, 24 x 60 inches, and 36 x 36 inches with tapered or straight edge versions. Straight edge mats are suited for larger areas where multiple mats can be placed side by side for broader coverage. Tapered edge mats are more appropriate for smaller spaces with rolling equipment, as they do not require separate trim pieces.

Safety bumpers are pressure-sensitive devices typically used in applications involving moving equipment such as vehicles or AGVs. They are designed to handle tough environments and are not sensitive to vibration. The update includes additional sizes, tapered edge models, and new color options such as yellow, black, and red.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com.