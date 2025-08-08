Design World

AutomationDirect adds Atkore Liquid-Tuff conduit for cable protection

By |

AutomationDirect has added Atkore Liquid-Tuff conduit which provides versatile cable protection and routing in hazardous environments, is UL-listed in all trade sizes, and is marked for outdoor use, direct burial, and concrete embedment. Atkore’s Type LFNC-B non-metallic liquid-tight flexible conduit is a raceway with a smooth polyvinyl chloride (PVC) inner surface and a rigid PVC spiral core for strength.

This conduit is lightweight and suited for applications requiring flexibility and resistance to water and chemicals. Atkore’s metallic Type LFMC (UL) liquid-tight flexible steel conduit has a hot-dipped, zinc-galvanized, low-carbon steel core and a liquid-tight, flame-retardant jacket for protection in wet, dry, or oily environments.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/electrical-conduit.

Filed Under: Cables + cable management
Tagged With:
 

About The Author

Puja Mitra

Puja Mitra has an MBA in Marketing and HR as well as an MA in Economics. As a Managing Editor, she has experience managing CAD, CAM, and CAE directories. She also handles design, BIM, manufacturing, digital transformation, and computing news. With over 12 years of editing experience, she has a particular interest in content and technical writing.

Search Design World