AutomationDirect adds Atkore Liquid-Tuff conduit for cable protection

AutomationDirect has added Atkore Liquid-Tuff conduit which provides versatile cable protection and routing in hazardous environments, is UL-listed in all trade sizes, and is marked for outdoor use, direct burial, and concrete embedment. Atkore’s Type LFNC-B non-metallic liquid-tight flexible conduit is a raceway with a smooth polyvinyl chloride (PVC) inner surface and a rigid PVC spiral core for strength.

This conduit is lightweight and suited for applications requiring flexibility and resistance to water and chemicals. Atkore’s metallic Type LFMC (UL) liquid-tight flexible steel conduit has a hot-dipped, zinc-galvanized, low-carbon steel core and a liquid-tight, flame-retardant jacket for protection in wet, dry, or oily environments.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/electrical-conduit.