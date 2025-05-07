AutomationDirect adds AttaBox hinged screw cover enclosures

AutomationDirect has added AttaBox Heartland/Heartland SL series hinged screw cover enclosures that provide an alternative to conventional latch enclosures. The hinged screw cover configuration gives the enclosure the highest level of protection against water intrusion (NEMA 6P), and the polycarbonate resin in the Heartland series has attained the best available “F1” rating, having passed critical tests for UV exposure and water immersion. Without latches, covers for these models are screwed into place, ensuring the NEMA 6P rating remains in effect, and can be padlocked for added security.

Clear Stahlin SolarShield HMI covers are now available alongside existing opaque models, with larger sizes added to fit a wider range of HMIs. These covers are made from lightweight, high-impact, UV-resistant polycarbonate material, designed to protect HMI screens from UV and environmental conditions.

The new AttaBox Heartland/Heartland SL hinged screw cover enclosures start at $87.00; new clear Stahlin HMI covers start at $152.00.