AutomationDirect adds C-more CTM series industrial touch monitors

AutomationDirect has added C-more CTM series industrial LCD flat panel monitors that feature a 10-point projected capacitive (PCAP) glass surface touchscreen that provides a crisp widescreen view and a smooth touch, similar to screens offered with the newest cell phones and tablets. PCAP screens are highly responsive even when wearing gloves and are less sensitive to debris and moisture.

These monitors are available in 18″, 22″, 24″, and 27″ versions with various mounting options including panel and VESA arm mounts. They offer an IP65 rated front bezel for water and dust protection and meet UL’s drop test for shatter resistance. C-more industrial monitors are ideal for SCADA systems, Andon boards, and for use with C-more CM5-RHMI headless HMIs.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/industrial_monitors.