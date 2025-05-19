AutomationDirect adds Comepi SB series polycarbonate control stations

AutomationDirect has added Comepi SB series pre-assembled polycarbonate control stations, which offer emergency stop and start/stop combo options. The emergency stop control stations include one red mushroom head twist-to-release pushbutton with various contact configurations. Models with guards that are padlockable and models with M12 quick-disconnects are available. The start/stop combo control stations offer various pushbutton, selector switch, and/or indicator combinations to best fit your application. You can also configure your own station using one of the new IP67/IP69 K-rated pushbutton enclosures.

Also added are ECX series operator-only momentary pushbuttons, maintained selector switches, and an emergency stop mushroom head twist-to-release pushbutton. All are plastic, 22mm, IP65 rated, with 30mm operators for pushbuttons (40mm for mushroom heads), and are available with various functions. Contact blocks are sold separately. Accessories to complement these devices have also been added, including legend plates, mounting flanges and magnets, contact blocks, special tools, and more.

Comepi pilot devices start at $4.00, pushbutton enclosures start at $13.00, and control stations start at $22.00.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/pushbutton-switches.