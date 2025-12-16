AutomationDirect adds compact Klemsan slim interface relays

Automation Direct now offers Klemsan slim interface relays which feature a highly compact 6.2mm-wide design in a durable, self-extinguishing housing. These high-performance relays are engineered for long life and are ideal for space-constrained control panels and automation systems. They offer flexible integration across various applications with support for a wide range of coil voltages (12 to 230 VAC/VDC). The new lower cost relays include a 6A SPDT contact configuration and built-in coil surge suppression for enhanced reliability and protection.
Klemsan slim interface relays are a smart choice for efficient, space-saving relay solutions.
For more information, visit automationdirect.com/electro-mechanical_relays.
