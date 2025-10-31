AutomationDirect adds Contrinex IO-Link smart sensors

AutomationDirect now offers Contrinex IO-Link smart proximity and photoelectric sensors that provide advanced processing functions such as real-time diagnostics, predictive maintenance, high-speed internal decision-making, configurable outputs, and scaled measurement data, without relying on a PLC.

Smart inductive proximity sensors offer up to a 10 mm sensing distance, flush or semi-flush mounting, one PNP output, and one configurable discrete/IO-Link output. They are available in chrome-plated nickel silver, chrome-plated brass, or 304 stainless steel in protection ratings up to IP69K to ensure reliability in harsh industrial environments.

Smart photoelectric sensors deliver reliable object detection in diffuse, diffuse with background suppression, and polarized retroreflective styles. They offer sensing distances up to 7 m (275 in), selectable light-on/dark-on operation, and tubular or rectangular stainless steel bodies. One PNP output and one configurable discrete/IO-Link output provide flexible interfacing, and protection ratings up to IP69K ensure dependable performance in demanding conditions.

The PocketCodr IO-Link Tool is a compact, handheld master for configuring and monitoring any IO-Link device. It enables precise parameter setup, calibration, and real-time data monitoring without programming, helping prevent errors and reduce downtime. Action Widgets (subscription required) provide step-by-step workflows for Contrinex sensor configuration, including teaching setpoints, defining outputs, and setting alarms. The PocketCodr communicates via Bluetooth to a smartphone or tablet, supporting on-site setup, diagnostics, and troubleshooting, even before the sensors are installed.

