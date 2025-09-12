AutomationDirect adds Dehn surge protective devices for harsh environments

AutomationDirect has added Dehn EZ50-S series surge protective devices (SPDs) which protect equipment from harmful voltage spikes and surges and are designed for challenging outdoor applications. They ensure uninterrupted performance and system uptime and are ideal for electric vehicles, water/wastewater facilities, data centers, mobile phone sites, and many more commercial/industrial environments.

These rugged surge protectors are NEMA 4X rated, include hardware for wall or panel mounting, and come prewired with 10 AWG, 36” stranded wires for quick and easy installation. Dehn EZ50-S surge protectors provide 50kA I MAX and 200kA SCCR surge protection, offer field-replaceable (hot swappable) plug-in modules, and feature per line visual indications to quickly identify the failure source.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/surge_protective_devices.