AutomationDirect adds Dold RK 6929 safety relay extensions

Browse the most current issue of Design World and back issues in an easy to use high quality format. Clip, share and download with the leading design engineering magazine today.

Puja Mitra has an MBA in Marketing and HR as well as an MA in Economics. As a Managing Editor, she has experience managing CAD, CAM, and CAE directories. She also handles design, BIM, manufacturing, digital transformation, and computing news. With over 12 years of editing experience, she has a particular interest in content and technical writing.

AutomationDirect has added Dold RK 6929 compact safety relay extension modules in the SAFEMASTER series. The modules expand safety relay outputs and provide galvanic isolation between control and power levels. They support applications up to Cat. 4/PL e or SIL 3 for machine building and firing systems.