AutomationDirect adds Dold RK 6929 safety relay extensions

AutomationDirect has added Dold RK 6929 compact safety relay extension modules in the SAFEMASTER series. The modules expand safety relay outputs and provide galvanic isolation between control and power levels. They support applications up to Cat. 4/PL e or SIL 3 for machine building and firing systems.

The modules include forcibly guided contacts (IEC 61810-2) for diagnostics and Interface Type C Class:1 compatibility with semiconductor safety outputs. They are 17.5 mm wide.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/safety-relays.

