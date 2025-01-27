AutomationDirect adds Dold VARIMETER relays for equipment protection

AutomationDirect has added Dold VARIMETER series voltage and phase monitoring relays to safeguard electrical equipment and prevent costly downtime by evaluating voltage levels and phase sequences. These relays provide early detection and response to abnormalities such as undervoltage, overvoltage, phase loss, phase reversal, and phase imbalance. The VARIMETER series monitoring relays feature wide voltage measuring ranges, compact frame sizes, and integrated terminal bases.

The new Dold voltage monitoring relays are available in measuring ranges up to 250 VDC or 300 VAC. They continuously monitor voltage levels and respond when the voltages exceed or fall below a predetermined threshold. Four single-turn switches offer quick and easy configuration for a broad range of applications.

VARIMETER series phase monitoring relays detect phase unbalance, phase reversal, phase loss, and missing or broken neutrals in three-phase AC systems up to 525 VAC. Select models offer advanced phase loss protection, while others provide overvoltage, undervoltage, voltage range, and missing neutral monitoring options for single- or three-phase applications. Simple single-turn switches allow quick and easy configuration without a complex menu structure.

The new Dold VARIMETER series phase and voltage monitoring relays are UL listed, CE marked, and RoHS compliant. They offer a 1-year warranty and start at $110.