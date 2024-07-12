AutomationDirect adds Elesa mechanical position indicators

AutomationDirect has added mechanical position indicators from Elesa. The indicators are mounted to the industrial equipment’s rotating shaft and use direct-drive roller counters to provide an accurate position reading. The indicators are not electrically powered and are suitable for simple and reliable readout situations.

Models are offered in clockwise or counterclockwise options with easy-to-read inclined upper or lower display orientations. Four- or five-digit roller counters are available in various display resolutions and include a graduated scale for accurate readings.

The new Elesa mechanical position indicators are CE-marked and RoHS-compliant. They offer a 1-year warranty and start at $56.00. Black oxide steel reducer bushings, starting at $7.50, are also available to adapt smaller rotating machine shafts to the available position indicator diameters.

www.automationdirect.com