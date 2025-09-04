AutomationDirect adds Eltwin solid state contactors

AutomationDirect has added Eltwin solid state contactors, which provide load switching control without mechanical parts. The solid state design supports longer service life, reduced maintenance, faster switching, and a more compact form factor. Since these contactors are UL/cUL rated as motor controllers, they can be used for motors, heaters and transformers.

Reversing solid state contactors seamlessly reverse AC motors with precision control, unmatched durability, and enhanced efficiency for demanding applications. Non-reversing solid state contactors control AC motor operation in one direction and are also available in “direct-on-line” (DOL) versions that provide peak performance for demanding 3-phase motor applications with frequent starts, stops and jogs. The added overload protection switch accessory for use with Eltwin SCx, SMCx-DOL, and SRC solid state contactors provides protection from over-temperature conditions.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com.