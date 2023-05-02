AutomationDirect adds Endress+Hauser capacitance level switches to lineup

AutomationDirect has added Endress+Hauser Nivector FTI26 and Liquipoint FTW23 series point level capacitance switches to their growing lineup of level sensors. Capacitive level switches are contact sensors that detect presence by evaluating differences in dielectric values. They are useful for detecting the level of solids, such as plastic pellets, or water-based conductive liquids.

The Nivector FTI26 series, available in rugged polycarbonate or stainless-steel housings, detects powders or fine-grained bulk solids in silos, hoppers, and bins. Stainless steel versions are FDA compliant and marked with the 3-A symbol for food industry hygienic applications. Select models are CSA approved for hazardous locations.

The Liquipoint FTW23 series, developed and built for the food industry, detects water-based liquids in storage tanks, mixing vessels, and pipes. These switches are FDA compliant and marked with the 3-A symbol for food and beverage industry hygienic applications (except versions with G1/2 threads).

Both series offer IO-Link compatible models which provide direct access to process and diagnostic data and allow device configuration while in operation.

The new Endress+Hauser point level capacitive switches are UL Listed, CE marked, and RoHS compliant. They offer a 1-year warranty and start at $221.00

