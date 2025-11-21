AutomationDirect adds Endress+Hauser FMR radar level sensors

AutomationDirect has added Endress+Hauser Micropilot FMR series FMCW (Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave) radar level transmitters that utilize 80 GHz radar technology, which is unaffected by most media, processes, or environmental factors. Using the change in frequency between the transmitted and reflected signals and time-of-flight calculations, the FMR series sensors continuously measure liquid or bulk solid levels up to 98.4 ft (30 m) and provide a 4–20 mA output signal with HART communication options available. They feature a narrow 4° beam for precise, focused measurement that avoids tank internals, pipes, and baffles, ensuring reliable readings. They are offered with 1-1/2 in. male NPT or UNI slip-on flange process connections for flexible installation options.

Micropilot level sensors can be configured via Bluetooth using the SmartBlue mobile app. The app includes a linearization function to convert measured values into length, weight, flow, or volume, and can display and record process envelope curves for diagnostics, including signal strength, range resolution, and interference. Select models also feature a color touch display for local configuration and diagnostics.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/radar_level_sensors.