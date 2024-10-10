Continue to Site

AutomationDirect Adds Endress+Hauser Intrinsically Safe Analog Input Isolators

AutomationDirect has added Endress+Hauser intrinsically safe analog input isolators to provide cost-effective galvanic isolation for process instruments located in hazardous locations. This ensures that only a safe amount of energy resides in a potentially explosive atmosphere.

Endress+Hauser RN22 0/4 to 20 mA input isolators are offered in 1-channel, 2-channel, or signal doubler options. They feature a 19.2 to 30 VDC operating voltage range, screw or push-in terminal options, and are HART transparent – passing bidirectional communication signals between HART compatible devices.

Endress+Hauser RN42 0/4 to 20 mA single-channel input isolators feature a wide 19.2 to 253 VAC/VDC operating voltage range, are HART transparent, and are offered with screw or push-in terminal options.

The new Endress+Hauser intrinsically safe analog input isolators are UL Listed, CSA approved, CE marked, and RoHS compliant. They offer a 1-year warranty and start at $231.00 (RN22-CB1A-LT).

To learn more about Intrinsically Safe Isolators and Barriers, visit automationdirect.com/safety-isolators.

For more information about AutomationDirect, visit automationdirect.com.

