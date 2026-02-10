Design World

AutomationDirect adds Endress+Hauser Picomag flowmeters

AutomationDirect has added Endress+Hauser Picomag magnetic‑inductive flowmeters with EPDM seals that enable additional applications beyond those supported by the existing FKM seals.

Picomag series flow meters measure conductive liquids (≥10 μS/cm) up to 198 GPM, and simultaneously monitor flow, temperature, and volume. They include two configurable I/O points supporting analog, pulse, switch, or IO-Link communication, and feature a full-color, TFT display. Configuration and monitoring can be performed wirelessly via the free Bluetooth SmartBlue App. The IO-Link interface provides seamless integration into established fieldbus systems, direct access to process and diagnostics data, and “on the fly” device configuration.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/magnetic-inductive_flow_meters.

