AutomationDirect adds Endress+Hauser Soliphant vibration rod level switches

AutomationDirect has added Endress+Hauser Soliphant vibration rod level switches to detect fine- or coarse-grained, non-fluidized bulk solids in silos, hoppers, and bins. They can even detect solids underwater, such as sediment buildup in a tank. These robust switches are insensitive to buildup, providing maintenance-free operation and easy setup with no calibration required.

They feature rugged plastic or aluminum housings, 316L stainless steel sensing elements, and come with solid state or relay outputs. Select models offer hazardous location ratings. These cost-effective sensors have a wide range of applications and can be installed in any orientation to indicate full, demand, or empty status.

The new Endress+Hauser Soliphant vibration rod level switches are UL Listed, CSA approved, CE marked, and RoHS compliant. They offer a 1-year warranty and start at $673.00.