AutomationDirect adds Endress+Hauser temperature transmitters

AutomationDirect has added Endress+Hauser iTHERM and iTEMP series temperature transmitters that offer precise and reliable temperature measurements with easy integration, a rugged design, flexible configurations, and IO-Link or HART communication options.

Endress+Hauser’s TM311 iTHERM CompactLine integrates an RTD and transmitter in a stainless steel housing, featuring an adjustable temperature range within 32 to 302°F (0 to 150°C) and probe insertion lengths of 30–150mm. They are available with 4-20 mA or IO-Link outputs, 1/4″ or 1/2″ NPT process connections, as well as 3-A approved sanitary tri-clamp fittings, and an IP69 rating with suitable cables.

TMT36 iTEMP series head-mounted temperature transmitters support Pt100 and Pt1000 RTD inputs with a single-channel IO-Link output for easy configuration and diagnostics. They are available with screw or push-in terminals and can be used with the optional TID10 series digital display.

TMT72 iTEMP series programmable, HART-compatible temperature transmitters accept RTD, thermocouple, resistance, or voltage inputs and are available with connection head or DIN rail mounting options. They feature configurable measuring ranges, linearized 4-20 mA outputs, Bluetooth setup via the free SmartBlue app, and adjustable filtering. They also support the optional TID10 series digital display.

The rugged TMT142B iTEMP transmitter supports multiple input types and offers configurable ranges, HART communication, adjustable filtering, and a built-in digital display. Its IP67-rated die-cast aluminum housing is suited for harsh environments, and Bluetooth via the SmartBlue app enables remote configuration.

Endress+Hauser iTHERM and iTEMP series temperature transmitters are CSA and CE marked, RoHS compliant, and offer a 1-year warranty.

The iTEMP series temperature transmitters start at $210.00 (TMT36-13A9/101), the iTHERM series start at $234.00 (TM311-TLU6/0), and the head-mount digital display (for TMT36 & 72 series) is priced at $121.00 (TID10-1009/0).

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/temperature-transmitters.