AutomationDirect adds Endress+Hauser’s vibration rod level switches to detect bulk solids

AutomationDirect has added Endress+Hauser Soliphant vibration rod level switches to detect fine- or coarse-grained, non-fluidized bulk solids in silos, hoppers, and bins. They can even detect solids underwater, such as sediment buildup in a tank. These robust switches are insensitive to buildup, providing maintenance-free operation and easy setup with no calibration required.

They feature rugged plastic or aluminum housings, 316L stainless-steel sensing elements, and come with solid state or relay outputs. Select models offer hazardous location ratings. These cost-effective sensors have many applications and can be installed in any orientation to indicate full, demand, or empty status.

The new Endress+Hauser Soliphant vibration rod level switches are UL-listed, CSA CSA-approved, CE-marked, and RoHS-compliant. They offer a 1-year warranty and start at $673.00.

www.automationdirect.com