AutomationDirect adds EtherCAT stepper drives with stall detection

AutomationDirect has added EtherCAT-capable stepper drives from Ever Motion Solutions that offer peak performance and a rich feature set. Five new drives are available with two open-loop (no encoder feedback) models and three open/closed-loop versions. Unlike typical stepper drives, Titanio steppers can detect stalls in open-loop control mode by monitoring the motor’s back EMF. This allows system designers to take advantage of stall detection without the hassle and expense of a closed-loop system. Among other advanced features, these Titanio series drives use sinusoidal current control to provide extremely smooth motor movement, with reduced audible noise, significant dampening of vibration and resonances, and higher system efficiency (less heat) along with increased and more consistent torque output at all speeds.

EtherCAT control modes include homing modes, interpolated position mode, velocity mode, along with several cyclic and profile modes. In Cyclic modes, the drives receive position, velocity, or torque updates every EtherCAT cycle (minimum cycle time: 500µs). In Profile modes, the drives receive a setpoint for each motion, with accel, decel, and speed settings to determine the complete motion profile. Two high-bus-voltage models accept line level AC input power and are compatible with STP-MTRAC series high-bus-voltage stepper motors.

The optional Ever Studio configuration software (a free download) allows advanced configuration of these drives without an EtherCAT master connected, including setup of microstepping resolutions, and even allows jogging/indexing and has a built-in oscilloscope for tuning and debugging. Complete configuration and commissioning of EtherCAT drives can also be accomplished thru the EtherCAT master, once the network is established.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/ethercat_stepper_drives.