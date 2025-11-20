AutomationDirect adds Fibox MNX and TEMPO polycarbonate cases

AutomationDirect now offers Fibox MNX and TEMPO series polycarbonate miniature cases which are engineered to deliver durable, adaptable protection for every installation need.

The MNX series combines a premium thick-wall construction with reinforced corners for superior impact resistance and long-term performance. A corrosion-free polyamide screw cover ensures a secure seal, while metric knockouts sized from M12 to M50 are molded in place for immediate cable entry.

The TEMPO series miniature cases deliver a cost-effective solution optimized for installation speed and convenience. Its economical thick-wall design includes tamper-resistant screws, a tool-free soft strap hinge, and easy wall mounting via polyamide feet and through-base pods positioned outside the gasket seal. With pre-formed knockouts on all four sides and optional galvanized steel mounting plates or molded DIN-rail mounting pods, the TEMPO series simplifies rapid, flexible installation. Subpanels and other accessories from Fibox, including mounting feet, inspection windows, DIN rails, and more, are available to support seamless installation.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/enclosures.