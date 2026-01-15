AutomationDirect adds Flowline LR80 radar level sensors to lineup

AutomationDirect has added more Flowline LR80 series EchoBeam FMCW radar level sensors that increase sensing ranges up to 393.7 ft (120 m) for liquids and 196.8 ft (60 m) for bulk solids. These sensors are built on Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) technology and deliver reliable, high-precision level measurement.

They offer a standard 4–20 mA output with optional HART communication and are available with 1-1/2 in. male NPT, 3 in. male NPT, or 3 in. ANSI flange process connections for flexible installation options. Select models feature a convenient LCD display with pushbuttons for simple configuration and level indication.

The versatile EchoBeam sensors are ideal for applications such as tanks, sumps, lift stations, weirs, canals, reservoirs, bins, or transfer stations; they can even measure through the top wall of plastic or fiberglass tanks. The wireless LevelTap app connects via Bluetooth for easy configuration and quick access to level information, status updates, and settings from the safety of the ground or a nearby catwalk.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/radar_level_sensors.