AutomationDirect adds Halex liquid-tight and FMC fittings

AutomationDirect has added Halex liquid-tight metallic and non-metallic fittings which ensure a secure bond between conduits and enclosures, delivering a dependable seal that protects against moisture, oil, and contaminants. Available in trade sizes from 3/8 inch to 2 inch in both straight and 90-degree configurations, these fittings come with insulated and non-insulated options. Reusable components simplify disassembly and reinstallation, making system modifications quick and efficient. The non-metallic versions offer corrosion-proof performance ideal for wet or harsh environments, including hazardous locations.

Halex Flexible Metal Conduit (FMC) fittings provide strong, reliable connections between flexible metal conduit, or aluminum and steel AC/MC cable, and metal boxes or enclosures. Offered in trade sizes from 3/8 inch to 4 inch, these fittings are available in straight and 90-degree styles with a choice of squeeze, screw-in, set screw, saddle, or specialty connectors. A corrosion-resistant zinc finish ensures long-lasting indoor performance, while reusable parts make installation and maintenance easier than ever.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/electrical_conduit.