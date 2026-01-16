AutomationDirect adds Hammond ACE HMI enclosures

AutomationDirect has added Hammond Aluminum Command Enclosure (ACE) series HMI enclosures which offer a versatile solution for housing your HMI devices. Designed for maximum flexibility, these enclosures feature removable front panels for easy machining, quarter-turn latches for secure closure, and oil-resistant gaskets for superior protection. Constructed from durable Type 5052 H-32 aluminum with a smooth powder-coated finish, ACE enclosures meet NEMA 12 and 13, UL 508A Type 12, and IEC IP54 standards, ensuring reliability in demanding environments. Available in multiple sizes (from 12″ x 12″ x 6″ up to 20″ x 24″ x 12″), they are compatible with both taraPLUS and Heavy Duty suspension arm systems for ergonomic positioning.

The taraPLUS suspension arm system offers sleek, modular arms with steel profiles, die-cast aluminum joints, and integrated wire management to create custom assemblies that improve operator comfort and efficiency. For larger installations, Hammond Heavy Duty suspension arm systems deliver enhanced load capacity with 50mm and 80mm square profiles, ideal for supporting bigger enclosures. Built for strength and durability, these systems feature die-cast aluminum and iron fittings, and are rated up to IP65 for superior protection.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/enclosures.