AutomationDirect adds Helukabel portable cords

AutomationDirect has added Helukabel unshielded “extra hard use” 600-V SOOW and 300-V SJOOW portable cords. Portable cord (also called service cord) is cable with multiple conductors used for electrical power connections that are not intended to be permanent.

Applications for these cables often involve portable equipment such as power tools or temporary installations such as worksite lighting. These cables have EPDM thermoset rubber conductor insulation material and a black CPE thermoset rubber jacket that provides excellent resistance to abrasion, hot surface contact, harsh conditions, and extreme temperatures.

The new Helukabel SOOW and SJOOW portable cord is cut to length in 1-ft increments with a 20 ft minimum, starting at $0.33 / ft.

AutomationDirect

automationdirect.com/portable-cord