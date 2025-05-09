AutomationDirect adds Helukabel’s HELUKAT Ethernet and Profinet cables

AutomationDirect has added Helukabel’s HELUKAT industrial Ethernet and Profinet cables featuring a halogen-free, flame-retardant, and durable construction built to support a variety of industrial requirements. New Type B, Type B Hybrid (with power conductors), Type R, and Type C Profinet cables are designed to provide reliable data transmission in dynamic or harsh industrial applications while protecting against environmental factors like oil, chemicals, and abrasion. Tray rated, flexible, and continuous flexing versions are offered.

HELUKAT industrial Ethernet cables of varying flexibility have also been added, with Cat5, Cat5e, Cat6, Cat6a, Cat7, Cat7a, and Cat7e versions available to serve a wide range of industrial and robotic applications.

The new HELUKAT Ethernet cables start at $1.05 / ft. (20 ft. min.) and HELUKAT Profinet cables start at $1.78 / ft. (20 ft. min.).

For more information, visit automationdirect.com.