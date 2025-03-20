AutomationDirect adds IronHorse worm gearboxes with IEC input

AutomationDirect has added IronHorse worm gearboxes with IEC inputs, featuring the same advantages as existing aluminum models. These gearboxes come in 30mm to 75mm frame sizes, with 10:1 to 100:1 ratios in most sizes, and require no maintenance. They are factory-filled with synthetic oil, and double-lip oil seals prevent leakage.

These new models offer IEC input flange types B5 and B14 in order to fit IEC motors in frame sizes 63, 71, 80, and 90. Similar to the NEMA input models, these gearboxes have hollow shaft outputs and offer single or double output shafts as accessories. They also include a hardened worm shaft for added wear resistance.

Aluminum worm gearboxes are a lower cost, lower weight alternative to stainless steel and cast-iron models. They are suitable for medium-duty applications with intermittent operation or a shorter expected service life.

IronHorse aluminum gearboxes with IEC inputs start at $118.00.

