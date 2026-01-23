AutomationDirect adds Klemsan TDS DIN-rail timer relays

AutomationDirect has added Klemsan TDS series timer relays that offer a comprehensive selection for various timing needs, including single-function timer relays for dedicated timing tasks, multi-function timer relays that provide flexibility with up to 10 adjustable modes, and special-function timer relays tailored for applications such as motor control and sequential switching. All models share a compact 18mm housing, 35mm DIN-rail mounting, LED indicators, wide voltage compatibility, IEC compliance, and robust relay outputs, ensuring reliable and easy integration into automation systems.
For more information, visit automationdirect.com/timer_relays.
Filed Under: Relays, ELECTRONICS • ELECTRICAL