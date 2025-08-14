AutomationDirect adds Konnect-It KN-P series screwless terminal blocks

AutomationDirect has added Konnect-It KN-P series screwless terminal blocks that accept solid, stranded, or ferrule-ended wire types and offer fast, tool-free wiring using spring clamp or push-in technology. These terminal blocks come with the highest UL94 V0 flammability rating and are available in single-, double-, and triple-level models, with options including diode configurations and power indicators.

KN-P series screwless grounding terminal blocks provide a secure electrical connection between the wire clamp and the DIN rail for an easily accessible grounding path. Screwless disconnect terminal blocks allow circuit isolation for testing and maintenance without rewiring. Screwless plug-in terminal blocks are available with single- or double-level connections and support removal terminal plugs (sold separately). Accessories such as end brackets, separators, jumper bars, and end covers enhance the function, safety, and reliability of terminal blocks in electrical panels and control systems.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/terminal_blocks.