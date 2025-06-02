Design World

AutomationDirect adds Laumas load cells and accessories

AutomationDirect has added Laumas load cells, transmitters, and accessories for industrial weighing and force measurement. The FCAL series bending beam load cells are suitable for low- to mid-capacity systems. The CTL series supports both tension and compression with consistent linearity. The CBL series offers a low-profile option for compact spaces.

Laumas load cell transmitters provide reliable signal conversion for precise monitoring and control. Single-channel models offer a 4–20 mA output and support Modbus RTU. Multi-channel models provide I/O for functions such as batching, taring, and alarming, and support Modbus TCP, EtherNet/IP, or a built-in web server for remote access. The Laumas Instrument Manager software optimizes multi-channel transmitters by enabling PC-based setup, real-time monitoring, and calibration, simplifying installation and reducing downtime.

Mounting accessories are engineered to protect load cells, maintain accuracy under dynamic loads, and extend equipment life. Equalization junction boxes ensure consistent readings across multi-cell systems.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com.

