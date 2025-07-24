AutomationDirect adds Metal Work ISO 6432 pneumatic air cylinders

AutomationDirect has introduced Metal Work ISO 6432 non-repairable pneumatic air cylinders for metric applications where a cost-effective actuator is needed. These cylinders are suitable for machinery with limited installation space and use self-lubricating bronze bushings to help reduce maintenance. They are compatible with other ISO 6432 cylinders and available in double-acting models. Options include bore sizes from 12mm to 25mm and stroke lengths from 50mm to 300mm. The cylinders feature a universal mount, with installation accessories available for various mounting methods. Each unit includes a magnetic piston for use with position sensors and operates at a pressure of up to 145 psi.

Metal Work heavy-duty metric dual guide rod cylinders are ideal for applications requiring precision mounting and tolerance to a sideload. These cylinders feature dual guide rods, magnetic pistons, bronze bushings, anodized extruded aluminum alloy housing, and switch mounting slots. Available in bore sizes ranging from 16mm to 63mm and stroke lengths of 10mm to 400mm, these cylinders are double-acting, have a maximum operating pressure of 145 psi, and are interchangeable with other common brands of metric dual guide rod cylinders.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/pneumatic-air-cylinders .