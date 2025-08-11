AutomationDirect adds Minerallac electrical fasteners and supports

AutomationDirect.com has added Minerallac’s comprehensive range of electrical fasteners and support systems ensures secure mounting, reliable positioning, and efficient installation of electrical conduit, piping, or equipment in commercial and industrial applications. Minerallac beam and flange clamps feature screw-on and hammer-on designs for secure attachment to structural beams. Conduit straps and clips, and rod hanger and clamp assemblies are made in the USA and engineered with durability and ease of installation in mind. Minerallac clip and clamp assemblies consist of a combination of a clamp and a mounting clip or bracket that attaches to a structural surface, such as a beam, wall, or threaded rod. Threaded rod is manufactured from low-carbon steel with a yield strength of 36,000 psi and is coated with a corrosion-resistant zinc-plated finish.
