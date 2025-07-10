Design World

AutomationDirect adds MK Morse hole saws for efficient cutting

By |

AutomationDirect has added MK Morse bi-metal hole saws, which are a cost-effective, high-performance solution for various cutting tasks. These saws feature a patented tooth set design that enables faster hole cutting. For tougher materials, carbide-tipped hole cutters deliver clean, efficient cuts in stainless steel, aluminum, pipe, conduit, and composites, ensuring long-lasting use. Impact-rated hole saws are designed specifically for sheet metal, with expertly engineered features that provide quick, effortless cuts and easy size changes via a 1/4-inch impact shank. These tools are available individually or in convenient sets, complete with essential accessories to keep your work moving efficiently.

MK Morse hole saws start at $6.50 (MHS12), and hole saw sets start at $42.00 (IHSKITIMP).

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/hole-saws.

 

Filed Under: Tools for fastening
Tagged With:
 

About The Author

Srabanti Chakraborty

Srabanti Chakraborty has been associated with engineering.com as an editor for the last ten years. She holds a Bachelor of Arts and has completed specialized professional courses such as eDAST from CMC and the CCNP networking course. A regular reader of science journals, she stays informed about the latest advancements in AI and space research.

Search Design World