AutomationDirect adds MK Morse hole saws for efficient cutting

AutomationDirect has added MK Morse bi-metal hole saws, which are a cost-effective, high-performance solution for various cutting tasks. These saws feature a patented tooth set design that enables faster hole cutting. For tougher materials, carbide-tipped hole cutters deliver clean, efficient cuts in stainless steel, aluminum, pipe, conduit, and composites, ensuring long-lasting use. Impact-rated hole saws are designed specifically for sheet metal, with expertly engineered features that provide quick, effortless cuts and easy size changes via a 1/4-inch impact shank. These tools are available individually or in convenient sets, complete with essential accessories to keep your work moving efficiently.

MK Morse hole saws start at $6.50 (MHS12), and hole saw sets start at $42.00 (IHSKITIMP).

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/hole-saws.