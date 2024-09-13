AutomationDirect adds more ReeR MOSAIC Safety Controller options

AutomationDirect has added more options to the ReeR MOSAIC safety controller family. The MOSAIC-M1S-USBC has all the features of the enhanced MOSAIC-M1S master controller module, including embedded digital inputs, OSSD outputs, and expansion capabilities, but also offers a USB-C programming port.

The new ReeR MOSAIC MZERO controllers are simple standalone safety controllers with plenty of fixed I/O but do not support expansion I/O. They are suitable for small systems with fewer safety devices. A proprietary memory card for use with these controllers is also available.

All ReeR safety controllers come with a standard 1-year warranty and start at $463.00.

www.automationdirect.com/safety-controller