AutomationDirect adds MP3000 drag chains for cable routing

AutomationDirect has introduced the Murrplastik MP3000 series cable and hose drag chains. Made from polyamide (PA), these chains are available in multiple sizes and support cables up to 15mm in diameter. Drag chains guide and protect cables and hoses connected to moving parts, helping maintain organization, improve safety, and reduce wear.

MP3000 series cable/hose drag chains feature hinge and latch crossbars, allowing convenient access to the chain’s channel after installation. In addition, they can be easily extended or shortened to fit the application by adding or removing chain links, and have end brackets that provide secure mounting points. Also available are accessories that provide additional support and complement drag chain operations.

Murrplastik MP3000 drag chains start at $50.50 (CDC-10X10R28N).

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/drag-chains.