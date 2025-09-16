Design World

AutomationDirect adds Murrelektronik mini cables for power and I/O

By |

AutomationDirect has added Murrelektronik 7/8 in – 16 UN2 mini cables which feature a 4-wire, 4-pole configuration that enables the transmission of power and critical control signals through a single connector, simplifying wiring and installation. These mini connector cables are equipped with established power connectors for I/O modules and field devices, and they are UL-listed for industrial control and signal applications.

Each connector is tested during manufacturing to verify quality and reliability. They are offered in several configurations, including standard axial, right-angle, and connector-to-pigtail combinations. A range of 7/8 in – 16 UN2 mini field wireable connectors, designed for cable diameters of 6–8 mm is also available. When properly connected, they achieve an IP67 rating for dust and water protection. With a 4-pin layout, these connectors support fast, reliable field assembly and provide secure transmission of both signals and power, enhancing installation flexibility.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/circular-connection-cables.

Filed Under: Cables + cable management
Tagged With:
 

About The Author

Puja Mitra

Puja Mitra has an MBA in Marketing and HR as well as an MA in Economics. As a Managing Editor, she has experience managing CAD, CAM, and CAE directories. She also handles design, BIM, manufacturing, digital transformation, and computing news. With over 12 years of editing experience, she has a particular interest in content and technical writing.

Search Design World