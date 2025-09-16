AutomationDirect adds Murrelektronik mini cables for power and I/O

AutomationDirect has added Murrelektronik 7/8 in – 16 UN2 mini cables which feature a 4-wire, 4-pole configuration that enables the transmission of power and critical control signals through a single connector, simplifying wiring and installation. These mini connector cables are equipped with established power connectors for I/O modules and field devices, and they are UL-listed for industrial control and signal applications.

Each connector is tested during manufacturing to verify quality and reliability. They are offered in several configurations, including standard axial, right-angle, and connector-to-pigtail combinations. A range of 7/8 in – 16 UN2 mini field wireable connectors, designed for cable diameters of 6–8 mm is also available. When properly connected, they achieve an IP67 rating for dust and water protection. With a 4-pin layout, these connectors support fast, reliable field assembly and provide secure transmission of both signals and power, enhancing installation flexibility.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/circular-connection-cables.