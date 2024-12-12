AutomationDirect adds Murrelektronik Premium EtherCAT IO-Link master modules

AutomationDirect has added Murrelektronik Premium EtherCAT IO-Link master modules to their IO-Link product lineup. IO-Link masters provide standardized, point-to-point connections between smart devices and controllers. IO-Link functions similarly to traditional field I/O but adds the capability to collect diagnostic and operational data from IO-Link capable devices, helping pinpoint potential problems or improvements. Typical IO-Link systems consist of one IO-Link master (the interface between IO-Link and higher-level systems) and at least one IO-Link device.

The new Murrelektronik master module adds EtherCAT capability for systems that utilize this powerful protocol. Premium master modules also include MQTT and OPC UA communication for high-level data collection and cloud/IIoT networking.

Murrelektronik IO-Link hubs allow several sensors and actuators to connect easily to an IO-Link master via a standard sensor cable. These hubs transmit standard field I/O signals, and several new models have been added, including more discrete I/O modules and modules that support analog/temperature inputs.

The Murrelektonik Premium EtherCAT IO-Link master module is priced at $399 and the new IO-Link hubs start at $215.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/io-link.