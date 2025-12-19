AutomationDirect adds Murrplastik corrugated tubing for cables

AutomationDirect has added Murrplastik solid corrugated tubing which provides protection, reliability, and adaptability for wire and cable in demanding environments. The EW-PAB series delivers both chemical and impact resistance for static installations under medium to high mechanical loads. Crafted from modified polyamide 6, this solid-wall tubing is flame-retardant, low-smoke, and engineered for long-term resilience in building and plant engineering. With a V0 UL 94 flammability rating and flexural fatigue strength of more than 11,000 cycles, it provides robust, low-maintenance performance.

For dynamic applications, the EW-PRF series offers superior flexibility and durability. Constructed from modified polyamide 12, this smooth-wall tubing thrives in motion-intensive settings such as robotics, automation, and aerospace. With exceptional impact resistance, a V2 UL 94 rating, and flexural fatigue strength of more than 400,000 cycles, EW-PRF delivers consistent protection where movement never stops. Both series are halogen-, phosphor-, and cadmium-free, ensuring safety, sustainability, and reliability in every application.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/electrical_tubing.