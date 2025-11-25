AutomationDirect adds new soft starters and smart motor starters

AutomationDirect now offers Dold 9019 soft starters which offer simple dial setup for standard and light-duty three-phase applications under 9 amps and support a voltage range of 200-480VAC. These soft starters are in an ultra-compact, space-saving package with many great options, including a soft stop feature. Like most other solid-state soft starters, they provide thyristor control of two motor phases until the motor is up to speed, then bypass the starting circuit with contacts. Galvanic protection between the control and power circuit is standard.

The new Dold 9256 smart motor starters are a 6-in-1 functionality starter in a slim package for 3-phase motor control applications up to 9 amps. Every model supports reversing with several additional functions available. Supported functions are dependent on the model chosen and include start/stop ramp, start ramp only, and simple on/off. Galvanic protection is optional, and there are also options for overcurrent or thermal overload protection.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/ac_motor_soft_starters.