AutomationDirect adds next-gen CPUs and mini PLC units

AutomationDirect now offers the new P1-412 and P1-622 CPUs which are next generation versions of the existing Productivity1000 P1-540 and P1-550 CPUs. These new CPUs have all the functionality and hardware features of the original models, including multiple built-in communication ports/protocols, USB programming, and a microSD card slot, plus they utilize the latest system architecture allowing them to take advantage of current and future software enhancements. On top of that, the P1-412 and P1-622 support the secure MQTTS protocol and are less expensive than their older counterparts.

Also just released are the Productivity1000 Mini PLC units which are the first-ever standalone models for the Productivity family with built-in I/O, combining the CPU and I/O into a single unit. Other Productivity series require you to buy the I/O and CPU separately, but with the Mini series, you get a choice of models with embedded discrete or analog/temperature I/O. This design provides significant cost savings, especially with smaller systems. The Mini PLCs include all the great features of the Productivity family including multiple communication ports/protocols, USB programming, and integrated GS drive, Protos X field I/O, and PS-AMC support (P1-M622 only). 17 different models are available to choose from, and each model can be expanded for systems with greater I/O needs.

Along with these new hardware additions, a very practical new software feature has been added. User defined instructions (UDIs) allow the user to package complex logic into reusable blocks, making their PLC code easier to read, faster to develop, and simpler to maintain. This feature, along with other productivity tools, is available in the free Productivity Suite software, which can be downloaded from the store.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/productivity1000_plcs.