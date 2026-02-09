AutomationDirect adds NSF-certified WIKA pressure gauges and valves

AutomationDirect now offers WIKA NSF-certified mechanical pressure gauges deliver precision and reliability for drinking water and food and beverage applications. The lineup includes dry and liquid-filled mechanical pressure gauges with lead-free wetted parts, as well as manual needle valves for instrument isolation and flow control.

WIKA pressure gauges meet NSF/ANSI 61 and 372 and accurately monitor pressure from vacuum to 300 psi, while select models feature a patent-pending FlexWindow face that allows the gauge to be completely filled, eliminating the air gap for improved readability.

WIKA needle valves make maintenance simple. They feature a rugged 316L stainless steel construction, allow equipment isolation without shutting down the process, and provide precise flow control across a wide range of pressures and temperatures.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/water_pressure_gauges.