AutomationDirect adds Patlite signal beacons for visual alerts

AutomationDirect has introduced Patlite industrial signal beacons designed to provide visual alerts for floor personnel. The beacons are offered in three series with various single-color options and feature a Fresnel lens that distributes light evenly across the globe surface, including the top. They are IP23 rated by default and can achieve an IP65 rating with an optional gasket.

The SF series is a multifunction unit that offers 22 selectable light patterns, including simulated rotation, flashing, and pulsing. The SK series has a 120 rpm rotating reflector mounted on steel ball bearings for reduced wear and long-lasting operation. The SL series has a wider light-emitting surface with over 5 times the luminous intensity of competing products and includes a selectable continuous blinking or triple flash lighting pattern.

Patlite audible-visual monocolor industrial signal beacons are identical to the visual series above, but each series adds an 86- or 88-dB audible signal for increased indication awareness.

Patlite visual industrial beacons start at $89.00 (SKS-M1J-B), and the audible-visual industrial beacons start at $112.00 (SL08-M1KTB-B).

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/signal-devices .