AutomationDirect adds pre-cut Deburred steel DIN rails

AutomationDirect has introduced pre-cut DINnector steel DIN rail in lengths from 50mm to 600mm. These rails reduce the need for manual cutting and drilling and are deburred to improve safety and help prevent damage to cables and wires during installation.
Steel DIN rail offers strength and durability for applications requiring load-bearing support and performs reliably in environments with temperature fluctuations.
Pre-cut DINnector steel DIN rails start at $6.00 / 4pk. (DN-R35S-050-4).
For more information, visit automationdirect.com/din-rail.
