AutomationDirect adds pre-cut Deburred steel DIN rails

Puja Mitra has an MBA in Marketing and HR as well as an MA in Economics. As a Managing Editor, she has experience managing CAD, CAM, and CAE directories. She also handles design, BIM, manufacturing, digital transformation, and computing news. With over 12 years of editing experience, she has a particular interest in content and technical writing.

AutomationDirect has introduced pre-cut DINnector steel DIN rail in lengths from 50mm to 600mm. These rails reduce the need for manual cutting and drilling and are deburred to improve safety and help prevent damage to cables and wires during installation.